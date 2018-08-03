Clinton ready for first-ever Soccer Jamboree

The Horses’ 12 seniors push through suicides during their two-a-day week of practice known as ‘Hell Week’ in preparation for the 2018 season. -

With the start of the school year fast approaching it ushers in the beginning of the 2018 fall sports season. For the Dark Horses men’s soccer team, they kick their season off with a bang, playing host for the First Annual Sampson County Soccer Jamboree.

Taking place at the Clinton High Soccer Complex on Aug. 11, the jamboree will feature 10 teams from across North Carolina. Each of the teams will play three 40-minute scrimmages and will run matches all day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The jamboree is open to the public and admission will be $5, concessions and t-shirts will be on sale as fans are encouraged to come out and show their support for the event.

The teams featured for the debut of this jamboree are ones familiar to other Clinton jamborees. Most the local teams will make an appearance including the Raiders of Midway, Hobbton’s Wildcats, Union’s Spartans, and host school the Dark Horses of Clinton. Union will be making a double debut following their absence during the 2017 season, when the program was folded due to lack of participation and support.

The other teams making an appearance include Cape Fear, South Central, James Kenan, Southview, South Johnston and Southern Wayne.

The Horses motto for this season is “You will never play a perfect match but you can always give perfect effort”. With the season and jamboree getting closer, Clinton head coach Brad Spell, who is heading into his 20th season, shared his thoughts on this upcoming year.

“I am anxious for what the season holds. We can either make excuses or work harder for our team goals,” Spell said. “Everyone must accept their roles and put the team above individual accomplishments and I believe this is the squad to do it.”

He went on to share that being hungry while remaining humble will be key factors in their success this year.

“Remaining hungry throughout the season and pushing forward through the valleys while being humble during our peak will lead us to a successful season,” Spell said.

“Looking forward to the challenge, through darkness the eyes will see,” he concluded.

Clinton officially kicks off their season on Aug. 15 at Whiteville.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Clinton-Soccer-1-1.jpg