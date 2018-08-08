Football season is here

The countdown to football season is quickly winding down as the 28th edition of the annual Sampson County Football Jamboree is just two days away. Scheduled for this Friday, Aug. 10, Clinton High School is once again the host school with county schools Midway, Hobbton, Union and Lakewood all participating.

Festivities are scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. with an admission fee of $7 per person. Concession stands will also be open.

Just as in previous years, there will be two halves consisting of five 10-minute sessions. Each session will feature two teams on either end of the field. At the completion of each session, the teams will switch up. After the first five sessions have concluded, there will be a 15-minute intermission before action resumes for the second half.

This year’s scheduled sessions are:

Session 1

Hobbton Offense vs Union Defense

Clinton Offense vs Lakewood Defense

(Midway sits out)

Session 2

Lakewood Offense vs Hobbton Defense

Union Offense vs Midway Defense

(Clinton sits out)

Session 3

Midway Offense vs Lakewood Defense

Hobbton Offense vs Clinton Defense

(Union sits out)

Session 4

Clinton Offense vs Midway Defense

Lakewood Offense vs Union Defense

(Hobbton sits out)

Session 5

Union Offense vs Clinton Defense

Midway Offense vs Hobbton Defense

Session 6

Union Offense vs Hobbton Defense

Lakewood Offense vs Clinton Defense

(Midway sits out)

Session 7

Hobbton Offense vs Lakewood Defense

Midway Offense vs Union Defense

(Clinton sits out)

Session 8

Lakewood Offense vs Midway Defense

Clinton Offense vs Hobbton Defense

(Union sits out)

Session 9

Midway Offense vs Clinton Defense

Union Offense vs Lakewood Defense

(Hobbton sits out)

Session 10

Clinton Offense vs Union Defense

Hobbton Offense vs Midway Defense

(Lakewood sits out)

Be sure to check this weekends edition of the Sampson Independent for a full recap of how each team performed including reaction from coaches and players.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jamboree.jpg

Sampson jamboree marks beginning of 2018 gridiron edition

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]