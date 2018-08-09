Lady Leopards set for new season

Lady Leopards’ NiDaria Powell prepares for a kill attempt last season. The volleyball team looks to continue its 2017 success when it kicks off its 2018 campaign on Monday. -

With high school football consuming much excitement this time of the year it’s easy for other sports to get lost in the shuffle. Sampson County, however, is fortunate to have tradition-rich teams across multiple sports. One such team is the Lady Leopards volleyball team at Lakewood.

The Lady Leopards officially began practice for the 2018 season last week and head coach Sheila Davidson is excited about the upcoming season. Coming off a 19-win campaign in 2017, Lakewood is eager to continue the momentum that has been built over the last two seasons.

The Leopards have been practicing all summer in preparation for the 2018 campaign, including attending a volleyball camp at Campbell University and playing in a scrimmage tournament in Greensboro. Davidson says she is impressed with her team’s effort and prioritizes team bonding.

“It’s the little things that make the biggest difference,” she says.

“The girls have been doing a really good job of taking the off-season to prepare and get better,” Davidson continued. “They have dedicated themselves, rearranging schedules and family vacations to sacrifice for the time in the gym to get better.”

Davidson also lavished praise on her senior leadership.

“I love the way our older girls have been such great role models for our younger girls and setting the tone of dedication and hard work,” Davidson proclaimed, “just like the older girls did for them when they themselves were freshman.”

As the Lady Leopards begin this season, Davidson expressed what her she wants to see from her team.

“I want them to focus on the journey,” she said, “not the destination.”

The Lady Leopards are scheduled to open the 2018 season at home against the Lady Tigers of James Kenan High School. That game is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13.

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

