Lakewood shuts down James Kenan

The Lady Leopards opened their 2018 volleyball season on Monday night when they hosted visiting James Kenan. Lakewood displayed a high level of dominance, pounding the Lady Tigers in three straight sets in both varsity and junior varsity play.

Heading into the new season, the Lady Leopards have ridden a high the past two seasons as they amassed a total of 37 wins.

In order to obtain that level of success again, a good start against the Lady Tigers was needed.

In the varsity match, the Lady Leopards served up some strong offense with equally strong defense that fended off James Kenan. The first set was close at the beginning with the score at 7-6 in favor of James Kenan, but Lakewood kicked it into a higher gear and went on to earn the 25-14 set win.

The second set of the match went much like the first, achieving the same 25-14 score as the first set but with Lakewood in control for most of the set.

In the final set of the regular season opener, the Lady Leopards played some stellar defense, in route to a 25-5 victory.

Sheila Davidson, the Lady Leopards’ head coach, was to the point when asked what her team could do better in the future.

“We need to increase our free ball kill percentages and serve receive offense,” Davidson said.

In the JV contest, a fast start was what separated the two teams, as Lakewood jumped out to a 7-1 lead before Aleczina Holmes, the Lady Tigers’ head coach, was forced to call a timeout. The JV Leopards didn’t relent in their 25-7 first set over James Kenan, who needed better offense in order to extend the game. While the Tigers did double their point total in the second set of the match, it wasn’t enough to overcome the offensive assault of Lakewood, which won the second set, 25-15.

With the win, Lakewood starts the season at 1-0. They were set to jump right back into action Tuesday against in-county rival Midway. The JV contest is slated for 4:30 p.m., with varsity following soon thereafter. See full results in Thursday’s edition and at clintonnc.com.

Senior Anna Beth Averette goes up for the kill during Monday's match against James Kenan.

