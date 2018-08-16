Clinton shuts out Southern Wayne

Clinton’s Taylor Spell goes up for a block during Tuesday’s contest. -

The Lady Horses volleyball team has already kicked off the 2018 season with early season success. Back in action for the second straight day, they claimed their second straight win on Tuesday as they hosted Eastern Wayne, winning 3-0.

The straight-set win follows the one they notched in their season opener on the road against Harrells on Monday. With back-to-back wins, Clinton is off to a promising start as they now sit at 2-0 on the young season.

The Lady Horses established and maintained control for the majority of Tuesday’s contest. Their serving in the opening and third set really helped dictate the flow of the match. Clinton displayed a rather dominating performance, taking the three matches by the scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-14 again.

This victory was also a bit of a redemption game for the Horses as well, something head coach Jennifer Edgerton elaborated on when speaking about her team’s win.

“It was a really good win for us, especially after coming off the win against Harrells,” Edgerton said. “Eastern Wayne is a good team — I’m from there so I know a lot about them. Their coach played for me in middle school. But this win was also nice to get because they beat us twice last year, so winning this was a little bit of a redemption for us.”

Offensively, Taylor Spell had seven kills, Jasmine Ford added three to go with Addie Sessoms’ two, leading the attacking front. Defensively, Spell and Ford led again with four blocks apiece and Brit Thornton led the serving charge with three aces.

Clinton’s veteran-filled team, with only one sophomore, is off to a roaring start. They’ll have yet another major test to face on Thursday when they host county rival Lakewood. Adding to the challenge of that game will be the extra motivation that the Lady Leopards acquired after taking a tough loss to Midway on Tuesday night.

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

