Cape Fear drops JV Horses, 22-6

Clinton’s JV football team got its first taste of the 2018 football season on Thursday night, facing off at home against a Cape Fear team that gave the Dark Horses all they could handle, dropping the home team by a score of 22-6.

It was a surge of offense from Cape Fear in the second quarter that made the difference, with 16 of Cape Fear’s 22 points coming in that frame. The game was scoreless after the first quarter, and following the 16-point second, no points were scored by either team in the third quarter. Both sides tacked on a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the eventual final.

Clinton had a tough time generating offense the entire game. The game saw a lot of Cape Fear offense and a lot of time spent on the field by Clinton’s defense, with the Horses’ offense having its fair share of three-and-outs.

Clinton head JV coach Scott Lewis pointed to Cape Fear’s physicality and the youth of his team.

“In the first half they came out and were just a little bit more physical than we were and they moved the ball well on us,” Lewis said. “Defensively, we played good all night, but they just spent a lot of time on the field because we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

“We‘ve got a lot of young players this year, but we’ve just got to learn from this, move forward and keep getting better and better,” he added.

While tackles were spread all around in a combined defensive effort, Clinton’s late fourth period score was their only one. It came on a pass from Payson King to Spencer Westerbeek, which turned into a 70-plus yard touchdown after Westerbeek broke the only tackle separating him from endzone.

The young Horses fall to 0-1 and are set to battle East Bladen on Aug. 22 at home.

Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek breaks a tackle en route to the Horses’ only touchdown of the night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_1074.jpg Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek breaks a tackle en route to the Horses’ only touchdown of the night.