Hobbton takes down James Kenan

The Hobbton volleyball teams were in action for the second time this week when they hosted the visiting Lady Tigers from James Kenan High School on Thursday.

Hobbton ran away from the Lady Tigers in the first varsity match in a very one sided contest. The Lady Wildcats took the set 25-8.

James Kenan didn’t fare much better the other two sets either as the Wildcats won the match 3-0.

Hobbton head coach Russell Jones was complimentary of his team’s performance after the game.

“Our setters, Sarah Suggs and Rylen Tew did a really good job,” said Jones. “Also, our hitters, Arianna Corbett and Jada Parker played a great game. Everybody just played well. We got real good play from our first six and those we subbed in held up. Overall, I was pleased,” Jones concluded.

In the JV match, it was a hard fought 2-1 win for visiting James Kenan. In the first set, the Lady Tigers finally eked out a 34-32 win over the Wildcats. The set was tied eight times from 25 each until the Lady Tigers finally pulled off the win.

In the second set, the Lady Wildcats and Lady Tigers played another close set with the score tied three more times late in the set before Hobbton was able to take the match 26-24.

Keeping things interesting, the third set also proved to be a close one as well. James Kenan, though, gained the advantage and held on late to take the 15-13 victory to seal the deal.

Despite loss, Jones noted his teams improvement.

“Compared to what we did Tuesday, I’m real proud of the JV,” said Jones. “They’re working hard and we’re improving.”

Hobbton is slated to be back in action on Tuesday when they host Jones Senior.

JV Wildcats fall in nail-biter

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

