Carrboro rallies past Harrells

Harrells kicked off their season on Friday night as well as they traveled up I-40 to take on 2A foe Carrboro. The Crusaders led the game late but some last minute heroics propelled the Jaguars past the visiting team, 36-34.

Harrells lead 7-0 after the first quarter. Jack Laslo scampered 30-yards for the rushing touchdown and Will DeAndrade converted the PAT to make it 7-0 in favor of the Crusaders.

Action picked up in the second quarter with both teams finding the end zone multiple times. Carrboro first tied the game up but Laslo scored once again when he ran it in for a second time on a 5-yard TD run. DeAndrade again connected the PAT to make it 14-7, but the Jaguars found pay dirt once more to tie it up at 14-14 at halftime.

After halftime, Laslo put the Crusaders back out in front once again on a 20-yard run to the end zone to make it 21-14.

The Jaguars answered on the ensuing kickoff when they returned it 90-yards for the score. The PAT missed, leaving Harrells clinging to a 21-20 lead.

Tyshon Newkirk got into the score column for Harrells when scored from two yards out. The PAT missed but Harrells was back at at 27-20.

That score carried to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Harrells extended their lead to 34-20 when Newkirk found the end zone a second time, once again from two yards out.

But Carrboro wasn’t done. The two-score deficit ignited the home-standing Jaguars as they were able to score and convert a 2-point try to make it 34-28.

Carrboro attempted and recovered an onside kick and as the game was winding down scored again and converted another 2-point conversion to make it 36-34.

That would be the final score as the Crusaders suffered a heartbreaking loss to kick off the season.

Leading the way for Harrells was Newkirk with 21 carries and 135 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Laslo contributed three rushing scores.

With the loss, Harrells starts the season at 0-1. They are off this week before returning to action on Friday, Aug. 31, when they host Rocky Mount Preparatory.

