Martin golf tourney a success

This year marked the 31st Annual Friendly Mart/Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament held in memory of NC Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a Mount Olive College alumnus who was killed in the line of duty. The event supports student scholarships and the Trojan Club at the University of Mount Olive.

The tournament which had a total of 204 golfers featured breakfast by Stevens Sausage, a lunch by McCalls Bar-B-Que & Seafood, a silent auction, and giveaways courtesy of many sponsors and supporters.

Tournament Coordinator Neil Price who works with Friendly Mart, the underwriting sponsor of the tournament, said, “I would really like to extend a special thanks to our vendors and suppliers as they are an integral part of making the tournament the success it is through their monetary support and participation. We also want to thank those who donated to our raffle. Local businesses truly showed their dedication to the community and to the students at the University of Mount Olive. We couldn’t do it without their support.”

According to initial reports, this year’s tournament proceeds will be around $60,000, bringing the total to over $800,000.

Dwayne McKay, director of External Affairs for Athletics said, “I appreciate all who helped make this a successful fundraising event. Many of the sponsors that I spoke to enjoyed playing in this tournament and supporting a great cause.”

Colton Danks, Andrew Moon, Hunter Oxindine and Logan Sessoms were the first flight winners. Second flight winners were Travis Gavel, Dave Marcotte, Daniel Lilly and Charles Proctor.

“This tournament continues to be tremendously popular among golfers, continuously supported by local businesses, and successfully executed,” UMO President Dr. David L. Poole said. “We are deeply grateful to tournament director Neil Price and committee members including Dwayne McKay, Bill Clingan, A.N. Martin, Steve Martin, Dean Rouse, Jimmy Adams and all of the vendors and participants that made this event happen.”

Annual event brings in $60,000 for UMO

