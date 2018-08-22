Lady Horses cruise in home opener

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Addie Sessoms going up for one of her kills. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Lady Dark Horses Jasmine Ford and Tori Johnson guard the net. -

The Lady Dark Horses volleyball team bounced back following their close loss to county rival Lakewood last week as they convincingly won Monday night’s home game over East Bladen, 3-0.

While the match seemed rather one-sided, Lady Horses head coach Jennifer Edgerton pointed out that the Eagles weren’t coming into this game at full capacity, having been riddled with injuries. Regardless, Clinton did what needed to be done and executed their gameplan flawlessly, completely dictating the flow of play.

The Horses also made adjustments well enough to halt any momentum that the Lady Eagles started to gain. Minus the second set East Bladen actually gained control and led in the early parts of set one and three. However, it didn’t last long and once Clinton had the game going at their pace again it was smooth sailing. With this, the Lady Horses claimed their third three-straight-sets win this season, taking this one 25-17, 25-10 and 25-15.

“Well we got the win we needed but this game wasn’t as close as it could’ve been because they had a lot of injuries,” Edgerton said. “But, I always enjoy playing against East Bladen because they always have good sportsmanship and their coaches are solid.”

With the Eagles taken down, Clinton was to be right back in action on Tuesday for a rematch against coach Edgerton’s old team — Eastern Wayne. A return to her old stomping grounds being an odd reunion for her.

“We face Eastern Wayne again (Tuesday), which is going to be strange being back where I originally came from,” she said. “We’ll be playing them at the middle school, too, where my conference championship banner still hangs.”

The Lady Dark Horses go to 3-1 on the season as they prep for Tuesday’s rematch against Eastern Wayne.

Tennis

The Clinton lady tennis team traveled to Harrells Christian Academy on a humid Monday afternoon for its first tennis match of the season. It was a solid outing for the Lady Horses as they came away with a 6-3 win.

Winning singles matches for Clinton were Lizzy Tart, Kendall Spell, Rebekah Byrd and Nayeli Jaramillo.

Winning doubles matches for the Horses were Jaramillo, teamed with Marithza Mondragon, and Maegan Byrd, teamed with Michaelah Hall. Both duos won by scores of 8-0.

Clinton will next travel to Rosewood for its second non-conference match next Tuesday.

CHS tennis gets win; doubles duos dominate

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

