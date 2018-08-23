Midway sweeps Lakewood

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Addie Hawks hits the deck for a dig against Midway on Tuesday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench leaps for tip against Lakewood on Tuesday. -

The Midway and Lakewood volleyball squads collided Tuesday for a second time on the young season, a rematch from just seven days earlier. In that first meeting, the Lady Raiders ousted the Lady Leopards three sets to one. This time, however, Midway took care of business at home in straight sets, winning 3-0.

In all three sets, the Lady Raiders got ahead and kept the Lady Leopards in the rear-view mirror, though they could never gain much separation.

In the first set, Midway opened and maintained an early 5- to 6-point lead throughout the match. Lakewood, however, kept things close and rallied to pull back to a score of 17-16. With their lead dissolving, Raiders head coach Brandy Wrench signaled for a timeout to rally her troops. The timeout paid off as Midway went on to win the set 25-19.

The Lady Raiders came out to a streaking start in the second set as they reeled off six consecutive points to start 6-0. Lakewood head coach called for a timeout to settle here team but Midway kept the pressure en route to a 10-1 lead. Out of nowhere, Wrench mysteriously called for a timeout that the Lady Leopards would capitalize on. The match closed to within 10-4 and drew even closer throughout the contest but Midway held on for the 25-18 score.

In the final set, the teams kept up with the pace of the game, trading the lead early before Midway went ahead for good en route to the 25-19 set win.

“Midway had a great night,” Wrench stated. “We knew we had to start off strong and finish strong and we did. The girls communicated well throughout the game, which has been a key factor we’ve talked about working on since summer workouts.”

“Defense-wise, the girls were where they needed to be and our passing was pretty much on point. That makes a huge difference in executing plays, which I felt like we did well tonight. Karlee Martin stepped up with great serving and hitting hard on the front line. Of course, Alyssa Wrench hit the ball hard and led the team with 11 kills. Martin and Caitlyn Holland chipped in with five kills each. Maranda Byrd led team with 10 digs,” Wrench concluded.

With the win, Midway now stands at 3-0 overall. They carry that record with them to Princeton on Thursday for their next match at 6 p.m.

For Lakewood, they drop to 3-2 overall and were right back in action on Wednesday at North Brunswick.

Lady Raiders take 3-0 win in rematch

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

