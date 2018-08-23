Raiders take down West Bladen

Midway’s Alex Navarro fends off a West Bladen player. -

The Midway soccer team picked up another impressive win on Tuesday, this time against old conference foe West Bladen. After falling behind 1-0 early, the Raiders tallied seven straight goals throughout the remainder of the game to dispatch of the visiting Knights 7-0.

West Bladen tallied the games first goal inside of five minutes to go up 1-0. Midway, however, settled down and took control of the game the rest of the way.

Midway’s Arturo Mejia tied things up at 1-1 with 29:36 showing on the clock as Eduardo Antonio was credited the assist.

The action rolled on over the course of the next few minutes when Midway took the lead for good with 25:02 remaining in the opening half. Mejia tallied his second goal of the game this time off an assist by Luis Acosta who’s shot rebounded right to Mejia.

The Raiders added an insurance goal a few minutes later when Alex Torres scored with 18:02 left on the clock, taking an assistant from Jackson Warren, to make it 3-1.

Midway made it 4-1 when Sergior Escalera assisted a goal with 8:52 remaining before the half.

The Raiders took the 4-1 lead into the half and never looked back. They piled on three more goals after the halftime break to take the eventual 7-1 victory.

Getting credit for the goals were Garrett Butler on a free kick, Escalera to go along with is his earlier assist, and Acosta on an assist by Brandon Medina.

After the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien was proud of his teams effort, commenting on how they responded well to playing under adversity. O’Brien also stated how proud he is of his back line.

“This was a tough game for us. We faced some challenges but we fought hard and got the win,” he said. “Now, we go back to Lakewood on Thursday where we gotta come out strong,” he concluded.

With the win, Midway now sits at 2-0 overall headed into Thursday’s rematch with Lakewood. Game time is 6 p.m.

Midway overcomes early deficit to win 7-1

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

