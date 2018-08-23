Lady Wildcats push record to 2-1

Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett gets a kill in the Wildcats’ win over Jones Senior Tuesday afternoon. - Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett gets a kill in the Wildcats’ win over Jones Senior Tuesday afternoon. -

The Hobbton Wildcats split with Jones Senior in volleyball Tuesday. The varsity picked up a solid 3-1 win, with the JV squad falling 2-0 is tight sets.

The varsity scores were 25-22, 25-13, 23-25 and 25-12.

“Kameron Lee served well; Jada Parker was good at the net,” commented coach Russell Jones.

He said Arianna Corbett led the way in the service game.

“In the first game, Arianna Corbett served us from 6 to 13. That put them behind. In the second game she did the same thing serving from 5 to 15. She hit good serves and our front line was Parker and Lee and they came through,” said Jones. “On the back row, we had Alexis Bustamante, (who) did a good job.”

In the third game, the coach said, “we didn’t do any of that.” However, in the fourth — and what proved the final — set, the Wildcats were able to cruise behind the service game and get some experience off the bench.

”In the fourth game we came back and everybody got three or four points off service. It was a pretty good game. We are able to sub some people in for experience. It was a good night,” Jones concluded.

The Wildcat varsity is 2-1 overall and were to hit the road for an immediate rematch at Jones Senior on Wednesday.

The JV scores for both games were 20-25.

