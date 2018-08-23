Hobbton controls Whiteville, 2-0

David Johnson|Sampson Independent Evan Hope controls the ball in the Hobbton Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Whiteville Tuesday afternoon. -

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team took on Whiteville Tuesday afternoon and ultimately came away with a 2-0 win.

Urial Cruz scored both Wildcat goals, one solo and one on an assist by Keller Castilo.

“We tried out a new formation today,” commented coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I thought we looked good. I was a little worried because we have lost some people to freak accidents. I had a player out who broke his leg in a Sunday wreck and other problems.”

The coach said the team was trying to shuffle some things around to deal with the injuries. Jacobs said he was pleased to see his team get the victory, especially with the adversity faced.

“I thought we played extremely well. We were very good in the first half. We only had one goal in the first half but that didn’t speak to how well we controlled the game,” said Jacobs. “They moved some people around and pushed a bit more in the second half. We switched some things around and within three minutes we scored our second goal. I’m pleased with my team. They keep working. We are very young so I expect us to learn every game.”

The Wildcats host Spring Creek at 5 p.m. Friday.

Wildcats make adjustments amid injuries to get win