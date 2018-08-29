Midway, Triton play to 2-2 draw

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Midway’s Jackson Warren dribbles the ball upfield. -

The Midway men’s soccer team travelled over to Triton on Monday evening for a clash with the Hawks. While the Raiders didn’t come away with the win, they didn’t come with a loss either as the teams battled to an undecided 2-2 draw.

In the first half of play, Triton scored the games first goal to go ahead 1-0. In addition, the Hawks defense stepped up big and kept the Midway offense out of the net and off the scoreboard for the duration of the first half.

After one half of play, Triton led 1-0.

After the intermission, the shutout didn’t last. Midway finally converted a goal with 27:13 displayed on the clock in the second half. Luis Acosta took advantage of a penalty kick and found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Triton quickly answered, though, to make it 2-1. Their newfound lead, however, was only brief as the Raiders quickly answered.

Once again with 24:03 left, Acosta found the goal once more to make the score 2-2.

That score held the rest of the way as defense became the name of the game.

With the game being non-conference, an overtime period was optional and both teams decided to leave the game at a 2-2 draw.

After the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien would like to have seen more from his team.

“We didn’t finish the plays like we should have,” O’Brien stated. “We need to come better prepared to play next time.”

Scoring the goals for Triton were Kevin Smith and Kevin Paz. For Midway, Acosta notched both goals for the Raiders.

With the draw, Midway now sits at 3-0-1 overall. They are slated to be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to take on West Bladen.

Raiders, Acosta rally to stay unbeaten on season

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

