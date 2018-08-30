Clinton runs record to 6-0

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jared Stephenson battles his man for possession. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Parker Norris comes in with the slide to knock the ball away. -

The Dark Horses men’s soccer team put on a show on Tuesday night, defending their home turf and undefeated record yet again. Tangling with the Hawks of North Lenoir, the Horses made quick work of another opponent, winning by yet another shutout, this time 4-0.

Clinton claimed this win in similar fashion as they have all season, with excellent ball movement and physical play. They excelled at both which awarded them nine shots on goal and six corner kicks. While that was all positive they had another high count of fouls, committing 14, though it did nothing to hinder the outcome.

Defensively, the Horses continue to play solid, holding the Hawks to only three shots on goal and two corners. This win also marked their fifth shutout win in six games, as their defense continues to be a nightmare for teams during the non-conference schedule.

The Horses split the goals evenly between each half, scoring their first two in the opening half to go up 2-0, a lead that would never be challenged. They scored the remaining two in the second half, giving them their comfortable 4-0 margin.

The Horses goals came from Sam Holloman and Jared Aguilar. Holloman was on top of most of the scoring with three goals and Aguilar had the the remaining one. Assists came from Connor King, Reid Taylor and Manuel Murrillo.

With their sixth straight win, Clinton head coach Brad Spell had only a few grateful words to say about his team.

“It’s a true blessing to be able to coach these young men,” Spell said simply. “They are fantastic.”

With this the Horses go to 6-0 on the season. They’re set to face off against Greene Central Thursday at home.

The Horses’ JV soccer team are rolling just like the varsity. Playing on the same day, they easily took home another win, earning a shutout victory as well, 6-0. With their win they also remain undefeated, going to 4-0 on the season.

Horses earn fifth shutout; JV squad follows suit

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

