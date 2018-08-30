Midway cruises, stays perfect

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alexis Jackson leaps for a tip back during Tuesday’s win against Spring Creek. -

Back in action for the second day in a row, the Midway Lady Raiders opened up conference play on Tuesday evening when they hosted Spring Creek in volleyball. In a much different match from Monday’s barnburner at Triton, Midway easily outclassed the Lady Gators for the 3-0 win.

The Lady Raiders made quick work of Spring Creek in the first set as the contest wasn’t even close. The Lady Gators couldn’t be thrilled with the performance they cashed in as they took a 25-9 shellacking from the Lady Raiders in the first set.

Set number two wasn’t as quite as decisive as the the first, especially late. In fact, the Lady Gators opened up the set with a 4-1 lead. Midway established the lead at 5-4 before settling in and growing the lead throughout the set. The score was 21-12 in favor of Midway when a sudden power surge sparked the Lady Gators to pull to within 21-19. They’d get no closer than that, however, as Midway reeled of four straight points of their own to win 25-19.

The third and final set was reminiscent of the first as Midway cruised to the 25-12 victory.

Spring Creek opened up a 3-0 lead before Midway raced back for the 5-4 lead. The Lady Raiders then went to work and slowly pulled away for the 25-12 set victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench expressed her satisfaction with her team.

“We came off a tough start of a game last night and turned it around. Tonight we started off strong,” Wrench said. “We let it slip more than we should have in the second set. I had to call two timeouts too close to each other due to controllable errors. They knew exactly what I was going to say before they even got in the huddle,” she said of the second set. “It was something they had to do on their own. Going into the third, Coach Clark and I told them to clean up their errors and to make this a different game and they did.”

To conclude, Wrench commented on a couple of her players.

“The team ended on a good note with help from a kill from Erin Barefoot, but to get there Jordan Wallum executed a good stretch with consistent serving that was tough for the other team to receive.”

Team leaders were Alyssa Wrench with 10 serve points, seven aces, and and six kills. Barefoot contributed 10 serve points and five aces, and Wallum had nine serve points.

With the win, Midway sits at 5-0 overall and 1-0 in East Central Conference play. They are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Wallace-Rose Hill.

Lady Raiders start conference with ease

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

