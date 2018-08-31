Rec football sign-up window open

Courtesy Photo | Sampson Independent Pictured are Joel Flores-Navarro, left, and David Robinson. -

Sampson County Parks & Recreation football registration is underway for future Leopards, Spartans and Wildcats. Through a partnership with high school varsity football coaches, players ages 4-12 will develop the skills they need to help local high schools win championships.

NFL Flag (ages 4-6) players benefit by being physically active with continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football along with lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. The sport teaches many of the same skills necessary to the tackle game and often serves as a stepping stone for players into padded football.

USA Tackle Football (Ages 7-9 and 10-12) continues developing skills and safety using the NFL Heads Up Football Components of: Concussion Recognition and Response, Heat Preparedness and Hydration and Shoulder Tackling and Blocking. All coaches are USA Football certified.

For more information contact Sampson County Parks and Rec at 910-299-0924 or register online at scpr.resdesk.com.