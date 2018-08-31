Lakewood pummels Lejeune

Beginning the season with wins against Pender and Trask, the Leopards continued their winning streak on Thursday night, notching a 30-6 victory against the Devil Pups of Lejeune High School.

Lejeune won the coin toss, but deferred their option until the second half.

Midway through the first quarter, Lakewood marched down the field to score off a Jahdon Smith 4-yard run. While the extra point failed, Lakewood grabbed an early 6-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter. Facing a third down and five, Lakewood quarterback Hayden Carter threw a 36 yard pass to Smith, who caught it in the end zone for the second Leopards touchdown of the game.

The remaining 1:55 of the first quarter wennt scoreless as Lakewood boasted an early 12-0 advantage.

Blanking the Devil Pups in the first quarter gave some room for the Leopard offense to work.

On their first drive of the second quarter, Lakewood found the promise land again courtesy of a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carter to senior J.J. Johnson. As on the previous three LHS scoring drives, the extra point attempt failed, leaving Lakewood with the 18-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Each teams punter saw action as no scoring would occur until the Devil Pups drove down the field to score on a three yard run from Darnell Collins. The lead now cut to 18-6, Lejeune was hungry for more. On the ensuing kick, Lejeune surprised everyone with an onside kick that was successful. However, the Devil Pups couldn’t capitalize on the good field position, giving Lakewood an 18-6 halftime lead.

In the scound half, both defenses locked down, preventing no score during the first nine minutes of the third period. That was, until, Smith ran it in from four yards out for his third touchdown of the game. Lakewood leading 24-6 seemingly broke it open with the score. Lejeune almost secured a fourth quarter shutout, but with one second remaining on the game clock, JerQuawin Smith received the handoff and tookit all the way to the end zone. A final score of 30-6, with Lakewood on top, cemented the Leopards third road win in a row.

On defense for the Leopards, Caleb Hardison claimed seven tackles, four sacks, and added a fumble recovery in the 30-6 victory. Jaylen Torres, Jaylin Avery, and Pablo Marcias, each recorded five tackles. Offensive stars included Smith who ran for 225 yds on 28 touches.Shemar Tucker averaged 12 yds per carry and Jerquawin Rich showed up when it counted, having 2 touches for 24 yds.

“It’s a good feeling to win those games.”, proclaimed Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan after his team’s 30-6 victory. The Lakewood defense impressed Sloan: “Especially our defensive backs who made some big time plays and hits tonight.”

Looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd in Roseboro, Sloan says they need to work on cleaning up their play.

We need to be more disciplined. We have had too many penalties the last few games and we need to clean that up,” he concluded.

With the win, Lakewood now stands at 3-0 overall. They will finally play in their first home game of the season when they host Midway on Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0837-1-.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0244-1-.jpg

Leopards undefeated at 3-0; host Midway next week

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]