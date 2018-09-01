Rec volleyball sign-up underway

Regan Honeycutt prepares for an overhand serve against the Lady Wildcats. -

Sampson County Parks & Recreation is now registering for fall sports,including volleyball for ages 5-12.

Developmental clinics will be held Tuesday nights for ages 5-6. A skilled clinician will teach participants techniques and team building skills. Ages 7-9 are divided up into teams and play games on Tuesday nights as well, while those ages 10-12 play in a competitive league countywide on Monday and Thursday nights.

Neutral playing sites are used to cut down on travel time. First time players are welcome as well as middle school players.

Those interested can register in person at 405 County Complex Road, Clinton, or online at https://scpr.recdesk.com.

Regan Honeycutt prepares for an overhand serve against the Lady Wildcats. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Rec-Vball.jpg Regan Honeycutt prepares for an overhand serve against the Lady Wildcats.