Midway, Clinton teams win; HCA struggles again

Midway and Clinton teams picked up victories this week, as Harrells squads continue to look for the light at the end of a dismal tunnel to start the season. Here is a wrap-up of some road games involving local tennis, volleyball and soccer teams:

Clinton Tennis

The Clinton Women’s Golf team defeated Rosewood Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Rosewood by a score of 7-2. The Lady Dark Horses won the match in singles by securing five wins, all in straight sets, by Isabella Faison, Mattie Byrd, Kendall Spell, Rebekah Byrd, and Nayeli Jaramillo.

Clinton then won two of the three doubles matches with Mattie and Rebekah Byrd at No. 2 and Kendall Spell with Anna Blount at No. 3. With the win, the team improved to 2-0 on the young season and took that record back to Clinton in a rematch with Rosewood on Thursday back at the Dark Horse Tennis Complex.

In that game, which was also the home opener for the Dark Horses, the team won the contest by defeating the Eagles again by the 7-2 score.

Clinton won five of the six singles matches with Isabella Faison taking set No. 1, Mattie Byrd No. 3, Kendall Spell No. 4, Rebekah Byrd No. 5, and Nayeli Jaramillo at No. 6.

In doubles, the Dark Horses took the first doubles match with Maegan Byrd teamed with Michaelah Hall and the third doubles match with Elizabeth Sills teamed with Melina Matthews.

After sweeping Rosewood this week, Clinton is now 3-0 on the season and will take on Goldsboro in their first East Central Conference match Tuesday afternoon.

First serve is at 4:30 at the Dark Horse Tennis Complex.

Clinton Volleyball

Clinton’s Lady Dark Horses Volleyball team is off to a promising start so far after a pair of wins this past week sees the team sitting at 6-1.

The Lady Dark Horses made a couple road trips this week, first taking on Southern Wayne on Monday before heading down to Duplin County on Tuesday to take on James Kenan. Clinton picked up back-to-back 3-0 wins in those games.

Against the Lady Saints of Southern Wayne, the Lady Horses won a couple close battles in the first two sets, winning 25-21 and 25-17 before blitzing their opponent in the final set, 25-7.

Then on Tuesday against the Lady Tigers, Clinton clearly outmatched James Kenan as neither set was remotely close. Clinton took all three sets convincingly, winning 25-10, 25-8, and 25-12.

Clinton is now set for another big test when they travel to take on undefeated Midway. The Lady Raiders have already completed a season sweep of Lakewood, the team responsible for Clinton’s lone blemish.

That game is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lakewood Volleyball

The Lady Leopards volleyball team traveled over to North Duplin on Thursday afternoon to kick off Carolina 1A Conference action. Lakewood made quick work of the Lady Rebels, posting a 3-0 win in straight sets. Scores for the sets were 25-17, 25-17, and 25-13. Stats weren’t immediately available for the contest but the win puts the Lady Leopards at 5-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They are set to be back in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting Neuse Charter and Wallace-Rose Hill. Thursday, they travel to take on Union.

Midway Volleyball

It was a busy week for the Midway volleyball squad as they completed their third game of the week on Thursday when they travelled to Wallace-Rose Hill. The Lady Raiders made quick work of the Lady Bulldogs as they won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-9, and 25-10, to preserve their perfect record.

Team leaders for Midway were Caitlyn Holland with nine service points and four aces, Sydney Williams had seven serve points and five aces, and Alyssa Wrench and Jordan Wallum each had eight service points and two aces. Wrench also had eight kills and two blocks.

After the game, Lady Raiders head coach Brandy Wrench commented on her teams effort.

“Overall, we played good,” she began. “We put the ball in the holes strategically but we know that going forward we have to play real aggressively, especially over the next two games.”

Those games are against Clinton on Tuesday and at East Duplin on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to those two games. We know those teams are going to bring their best effort so we have to bring ours,” Wrench concluded.

With the win, Midway improves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the East Central Conference heading into next week.

Midway Soccer

Midway’s mens soccer team travelled to take on West Bladen on Wednesday. Just two days after tying Triton in a 2-2 final, the Raiders got back into the win column with a 3-0 win over the Knights.

Arturo Mejia-Ruiz erased a scoreless tie with just 31 seconds left before the half after he a took an assist by Luis Acosta and found the back of the net. With the goal, Midway led 1-0 at the half.

The Raiders added to that lead in the second half as they picked up goals from Sergio Escalera with 25:26 left in the game to make it 2-0. Then Junior Acosta scored off an assist by Gerald Cousar with 16:27 left to make it 3-0. After the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien was complimentary of his teams effort.

“I was down two of my starting defensive players but my back line stepped up and held strong,” O’Brien began. ” I was glad we could get on the score board before half time. The second half my frontline really started moving the ball well I was so overall I was glad with what I saw on the field,” he concluded.

With the win, Midway improves to 4-0-1 on the season and returns to the field on Tuesday in a rematch with Triton. Game time is for 6:30 p.m.

Hobbton Soccer

The Wildcats soccer team endured a tough week this week as they failed to pick up a win in their two matches. In their first match this week, Hobbton traveled down Whiteville on Monday for a rematch with the Wolfpack. In their first meeting, the Wildcats picked up the 2-0, however, this second matchup ended in a 3-3 tie. Things didn’t get any better for Hobbton on Thursday when they fell in their rematch with Spring Creek, 4-0. With the week behind them, the Wildcats sit a 3-3-1 overall. They are set to be back in action Tuesday when they travel to take on Granville Central before returning home on Thursday to battle rival Midway.

Harrells Volleyball

The Harrells Lady Crusaders continue to seek for their first victory on the volleyball court as they dropped to 0-7 overall this past week. Harrells participated in three contests, first against Epiphany on Monday in what has been the Lady Crusaders best shot at a victory so far. After a valiant effort, Harrells would fall in five sets. Scores for that match were 12-25, 16-25, 25-14, 25-16, and 15-0.

The Lady Crusaders fell in their other two matches on Tuesday and Thursday against Freedom Christian and Fayetteville Christian 3-0.

Now at 0-7, Harrells will look to get that first win on Tuesday when they host Wayne Country Day.

Harrells Soccer

The Crusaders men’s soccer team is also in search of their first victory after taking a pair of losses this past, putting them at 0-4 on the season. They lost to Epiphany on Monday in a 3-0 decision followed by a 1-0 loss on Thursday to Fayetteville Christian. The Crusaders hit the field again on Tuesday, travelling to Wayne Country Day.