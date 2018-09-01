Panthers devour Wildcats, 42-8

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Greyson Rogers heads into the defensive line looking for yardage. - Sarah Suggs | For the Independent Hobbton’s Cody Massey (88) and Carlos Aguilar take down North Johnston’s Camden Aycock. -

Coming off a big win last week at Chatham Central, the Hobbton Wildcats ran into the buzz saw that is North Johnston and came up short on Thursday evening. The final score was a wide margin at 42-8 in favor of North Johnston.

To kick off the game, the Wildcats had the first chance to score but they couldn’t get anything going against the tenacious Panther defense. On the punt, the Panthers were assessed a roughing penalty that gave the Wildcats a first down which again failed to go anywhere.

The Panthers took their first possession and scored for the first time with 4:49 left in the first quarter. With the PAT, they had a 7-0 lead.

With 59 seconds left in the first quarter, the Panthers hit pay dirt again giving them a 14-0 lead. Later, the Panthers were threatening again when North Johnston laid the ball on the ground with Cody Massey recovering for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats got their offense clicking when Greyson Rogers hit Daniel Britt on a pass covering 40 yards. Rogers then hooked up with DaCorris Morrison for a 24-yard TD pass. The Panthers lined up off sides on the PAT attempt, moving the ball inside the 2-yard line. The Wildcats elected to go for two, which Morrison collected to cut into the 14-8 Panther lead.

The Panthers turned the ball around and scored quickly to raise the margin back to 21-8. The Wildcats then went three and out before kicking the ball away. The kick turned out to be a short one which gave the Panthers the ball at the Wildcat 15-yard line. The Panthers took advantage of the short field, scoring again to go up 27-8. The point after kick was blocked leaving the score at 27-8 with 10:02 left in the half.

The Wildcats stalled again , resulting in Hobbton kicking the ball away yet again. Josh Royal picked off an interception in the end zone and brought it out to the 8-yard line before being taken down. That drive stalled and with 1:58, on the clock the Panthers scored again to take a 34-8 lead into the halftime break.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats worked the ball down to the 1-yard line before failing on a valiant rush effort by Morrison, leaving Hobbton with eight points.

The Panthers scored one final time in the fourth to go up 42-8 after adding the two-point conversion. That was the final tally.

“Our loss was self-inflicted,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We didn’t have a very good week at practice and it showed on Friday. I thought we were more than good enough to beat that team. We didn’t have it in us because we didn’t pay the price during the week. We had three take aways which is our goal and we only turned the ball over once which is normally good enough to win but we have to do a better job in practice if we want to win on Friday,” Salas concluded.

Rogers completed 22 of 26 pass attempts for 198 yards and a TD. He also had 48 yards rushing. Morrison had 46 total yards.

North Johnston’s Camden Aycock had 17 carries for 131 yards and Cameron Privette had 10 carries for a whopping 227 yards.

Hobbton takes defeat despite Rogers’ pristine passing

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

