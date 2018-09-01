Lady Wildcats rally over Union

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Kameron Lee sets up for a power return. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Union’s Mckenzie Taylor bumps the ball back up court. -

The Hobbton Wildcat volleyball team took down the Union Spartans after a slow start on Thursday afternoon. The first game was very close with several ties and one-point leads that changed throughout the set. The Lady Spartans, however, finally took the first game at 28-26.

The next three games, though, all went in favor of the Lady Wildcats. The games were still nip and tuck, but each one saw Hobbton besting Union, winning 25-22, 25-17 and 27-25. Union’s girls may have been down but they never quit.

“I thought our girls played really hard tonight,” commented Union coach Blake Travers. “However, we were exceptionally sloppy. That was probably the sloppiest game I’ve seen us play all season. It was just simple mistakes like standing over the line on serves — things we can clean up at practice and we will,” Travers concluded.

Over on the Hobbton sideline, coach Russell Jones commented, “We were up 24-20 in the first game and lost. Mckenzie Taylor served them five and got them ahead and we just kind of stalled. In the other three games, we kept our intensity. We didn’t really have long runs anywhere, but we were constantly getting three or four points every time we served. We were getting at least two points every rotation and that was the difference in the game,” Jones said.

With the win, the Wildcats are now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Carolina 1A Conference play. For Union, they are 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Union is set to travel to Rosewood on Tuesday. The Wildcats are also in action on Tuesday, hosting Princeton.

Hobbton rebounds after losing first set

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

