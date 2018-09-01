Clinton continues to roll

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Thomas Hernandez collides with his man as he battles for possession. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Axel Ramirez looks for an open teammate on Thursday. -

The Dark Horses men’s soccer team continues to display exceptional play during the non-conference season, claiming yet another win on Thursday night at home, this time against Greene Central. Not only did Clinton come away with a 3-1 win over the visiting Rams, they also reached 7-0 for the first time in school history.

It was another solid night for the Horses as they played a hard, physical game and their ball movement was phenomenal. While they still won by two, they’re still missing a few choice opportunities that could have them winning games by bigger margins. Though it’s doing little to affect their win percentage thus far, their foul count is still high, reaching double digits again tonight with 15 total.

They split their goals, getting two in the first half which gave team a 2-0 lead that was never threatened the remainder of the night. They didn’t pitch the shutout, though, as the Rams found the net late in the second half. The Horses, however, silenced any chance for a comeback with their third goal of the game off a late penalty kick.

One thing that was in abundance this game that was detrimental to both sides were injuries, especially on the side of Greene Central. There was more than a fair share of players going down, particularly for the Rams, but the first injury of the day was the most crucial.

Two players had a head-on collision that took quite some time to sort out. Luckily, though, they weren’t seriously hurt.

This delay, however, forced the Horses to change up their formation and had players playing in unfamiliar spots. Once the home team got adjusted, it was just another day at the office, something head coach Brad Spell pointed out.

“This was a good matchup for us. Greene Central was feisty and physical, which is the type of game we really needed to play in before the conference starts,” Spell said. “I’m really proud of the guys that came off the bench tonight too; they gave of some quality minutes.”

“We were also very fortunate to suffer no injuries, but we had to move some guys around, play them in spots they weren’t used to and everyone did a great job,” he said, “although, we’ve still got a lot of unfinished plays that still need to be capitalized on.”

Goals for the Horses came from Jared Stephenson with two and Parker Norris, who connected on the penalty kick. Sam Holloman contributed an assist.

Clinton returns to action on Thursday when they welcome Wilson Hunt to the Dark Horse Soccer Complex. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Hernandez collides with his man as he battles for possession. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_CHS-Soccer-1.jpg Thomas Hernandez collides with his man as he battles for possession. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Axel Ramirez looks for an open teammate on Thursday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_CHS-Soccer-2.jpg Axel Ramirez looks for an open teammate on Thursday. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent

Horses reach 7-0 mark for first time

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]