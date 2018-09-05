Mintz claws Liberty Christian

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Mintz senior Courtney Barber sets up Emma White for the kill against Liberty Christian Academy. -

Expecting big things for the 2018 volleyball season, the Mintz Christian Academy Lady Lions volleyball team opened the season with two dominating wins against Riverside Christian and Liberty Christian Academy.

In the second game of the young 2018 season, the Lady Lions competed at home against the Lady Knights of Liberty Christian Academy. A fast start fed the Lions offense.

Mintz got out in front early with an 8-0 lead in the first set. This early advantage would prove insurmountable for the Knights as the Lady Lions won the set, 25-14.

Liberty would put up more of fight in the second set, but Mintz held on for the 25-18 set victory.

In a must win set for the Lady Knights, Mintz pushed the gas pedal to slam the door shut, winning 25-12. The straight sets victory helped push Mintz to 2-0 on the young season.

Dan Heinz, head coach of the Mintz volleyball team, named Courtney Barber the player of the game.

“I’m very proud of how hard the girls have worked to prepare for this season. Tonight is just another example that hard work pays off,” Heinz said following his team’s second victory in as many days. “Courtney Barber played a great game and ran our offense well, logging 17 assists,” he concluded.

The Lady Lions are set to be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Loris, S.C., to take on the Lady Wildcats of Grace Christian Academy.

Lady Lions 2-0 on young volleyball season

Lady Lions 2-0 on young volleyball season

