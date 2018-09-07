Lakewood dominates Bulldogs

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Lauren Jackson controls the ball. -

In their second home game in as many days, the Lady Leopards continued a strong start to the 2018 season with a thorough victory over the Wallace-Rose Hill Lady Bulldogs.

After a gritty straight-sets victory over Neuse Charter the night before, Lakewood got off to a fast and furious start against the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Not holding back, the Lady Leopards took a 10-1 lead to begin the first set of play. Wallace-Rose Hill quickly called for time to stem the Leopard tide, but the short stoppage in play didn’t help.

The Lady Bulldogs only fell even further behind, 16-5. An 11-point lead in hand, Lakewood steamrolled the rest of the way en route to a first set win, 25-7.

Lakewood and Wallace Rose Hill opened a critical second set about the same as the first, with Lakewood dominating.

The Lady Leopards continued the attack, leading it 14-3 midway through the second set. The Lady Bulldogs finally exceeded their first set point total, but the Leopards still lead 21-8. Lakewood would go on to win the second set, 25-10.

What would be the win clinching set for Lakewood, Wallace Rose Hill put up a tremendous fight. Needing a win to continue the game, the Lady Bulldogs kept it close. Tied 19-all, Wallace Rose Hill would score only one more point in the set as Lakewood went on a 6-1 run to clinch their seventh win of the season.

Lakewood head coach Shelia Davidson credited her team after the win.

“We did a better job of ball philosophy and we continue to serve receive well as a team,” she said. “Now, we need to get ready for Union on Thursday.”

With the win, Lakewood stands at 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference.

Lakewood was in action again on Thursday as they made the short trip down to southern Sampson for a tangle with the Lady Spartans of Union High School. See the full rundown of that game in this weekend’s edition.

Lady Leopards blank Wallace-Rose Hill, improve to 7-2

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

