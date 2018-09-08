Sampson Sports Round-Up

Midway Volleyball

Midway’s Lady Raiders volleyball squad endured their first loss of the season on Thursday evening. After scrapping out a tough win on Tuesday against Clinton, Midway ran into a buzz saw at East Duplin as the Lady Panthers overwhelmed Midway in straight sets, 3-0. East Duplin won the sets 25-21, 25-11 and 25-13. With the loss, Midway falls to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the East Central Conference. They’ll be back in action on Monday when they host Triton.

Clinton Volleyball

The Lady Dark Horses have now lost two straight after suffering another loss on Thursday to the Lady Cougars of Goldsboro. Goldsboro won the first set in a tight race at 25-21 before Clinton won the next two 25-13 and 25-16 to take a 2-1 lead. The game remained as tight as ever when Goldsboro won set number four 25-22 to extend the contest to the set five finale. In that set, again the action went down to the wire when the Lady Cougars won 15-13. With the loss, Clinton falls to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in the East Central Conference. They’ll be back in action on Monday when they travel to take on East Bladen.

Lakewood-Union Volleyball

The Lady Leopards travelled to southern Sampson County on Thursday afternoon for a volleyball clash with the Lady Spartans. Lakewood continued its solid play on the season by defeating Union 3-0 in straight sets. The Lady Leopards won all three sets by the score of 25-12, according to official reporting. With the win, Lakewood is now 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They will be back in action on Monday when they travel to take on Wallace-Rose Hill. For Union, they are 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference. They are back in action on Tuesday, travelling to Neuse Charter to continue conference play.

Harrells Volleyball

The Lady Crusaders fell to 0-9 overall on the season with a loss to Arendell Parrott Academy on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Patriots took command of the contest in the first set, winning 25-11, and never looked back over the next two sets, winning 25-3 in set two and 25-15 in set three for the 3-0 straight sets win. The Lady Crusaders will travel to Wilmington Christian Academy on Monday still in search of their first victory.

Harrells Soccer

The Harrells men’s soccer team fell in a tough contest on Thursday evening when they hosted Arendell Parrott Academy. The Patriots defeated the Crusaders 3-1 but the contest was close through out. With the loss, Harrells is now 0-7 overall and will travel to Wilmington Christian Academy on Monday in search of their first win.