Norris, Horses explode for 9-0 win

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s soccer team continued to show why they’re the No. 1 ranked team in state. Facing off with Hunt, at home, they took care of business with ease en route to claiming their first mercy rule win in a 9-0 victory.

Aside from completely dominating this game from begging to end the Dark Horses reach another milestone to an already spectacular year. Senior Parker Norris set a new school record by earning the title of the single most goals scored in one game.

Norris finished the night with an unbelievable six of the Horses nine goals, which surpassed that of the previous record holder and his current assistant coach, Adam Smith. Equally impressive as scoring those six goals was the fact that he managed to put four of those into net in the first half alone.

Aside from the scoring clinic by Norris, it was an all around game of complete control by the home team. Their ball movement was once again top notch as Hunt was just unable to keep up. It was so good in fact that it put them ahead 6-0 by the break.

“We played really well tonight,” said head coach Brad Spell. “I thought we moved the ball extremely well and everyone was able to get a lot of playing time. It was a good win and now it’s time to get ready to play in a tough Eastern Central conference.”

Tough is definitely the word to use when describing the upcoming conference play. The first test will be in the Horses’ next match, which marks the start of conference matches. The opponent will be the 6-2 Tigers of James Kenan.

The remaining goals for Clinton on Thursday came from Sam Holloman, who had two, and Jared Stephenson, who put in the other. Assists came from Holloman and Reid Taylor, who had two apiece. Stephenson and Manuel Murrillo had one each.

Clinton’s long-awaited first taste of conference action is scheduled for Monday at James Kenan, where they’ll put their 8-0 record to the test.

Not to be forgotten, the JV Horses put a thrashing on Hunt’s JV as they came away with another big win, 6-2. With this win they push to 5-0-1 on the year and are set to take on Southern Lee on Sept. 12.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_1230.jpg

Clinton moves to 8-0 behind Norris’ record-setting six goals