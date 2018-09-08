Lady Wildcats fall to North Duplin

The Hobbton Wildcat volleyball team was able to take the first set Thursday night against visiting North Duplin, but ultimately dropped the next three and the match.

The first set was back and forth with the lead changing; however, the Lady Wildcats were able to pull out a 25-19 win. However, North Duplin won the next three sets — 25-19, 25-8 and 25-18 — for the victory.

“We just couldn’t handle their serves,” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “The first game we won 25-19. Game 2 we got beat 25-19. The third game is where I was disappointed. We got beat 25-8. We served the ball eight times and we may have gotten one point on our serves. North Duplin’s Cassy King served six or seven times every time she came up. That was the difference in the game. We just got out-served. We played much better (in the fourth set) and actually had the lead early on but they had a server who served six or seven points and that was the difference in the game.”

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats drop to 4-3 on the season (1-2 in conference), with a matchup against Lakewood set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

The JV lost is straight sets, 25-15 and 25-19.

“In the second game we had eight serve rotations. In the first six, we got one point so we were down about 12-6 or 12-7 in the first rotation,” Jones said. “After that, we played pretty good. It takes us a while to figure it out. They’re young and trying to figure it out. They are really trying, so I’ll give them credit.”

Hobbton takes first set, drops next three