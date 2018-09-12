Triton skirts past Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench reaches for the tip-back over the Lady Hawks on Monday. -

The Midway Raiders volleyball team competed on Monday evening in the first of what would have been three consecutive matches for the week. After picking up their first loss of the season at East Duplin on Thursday, the Lady Raiders hosted Triton in non-conference action this time around.

For the second time this season, Midway and the Lady Hawks went five sets in a highly fierce and competitive battle. The first time, it was Midway that rallied from a two-set deficit to win the match, but this time it was Triton that stole the show, winning 15-13 in the fifth set to hand the Lady Raiders their second consecutive loss.

Each set was neck from start to finish as neither team seemed to have a clear edge.

Midway took set number one 25-22. The Lady Raiders held a modest lead late but consecutive points by the Lady Hawks made things close until Midway finally put it away.

In the second set, it was Triton that threw their weight around. They frequently held leads off five to six points throughout. Midway closed the gap a few times but the Lady Hawks held on to tie the match up at 1-1 with a 25-20 win.

The Lady Raiders rebounded in the third set as they posted a solid 25-18 win to go back ahead 2-1.

Realizing they needed a win, the Lady Hawks came out with new fire. They stormed ahead for an early lead that Midway struggled with catching up to. Late in the set, the Lady Raiders ran the Lady Hawks down as the set was tied at 23-23. The teams then swapped points, duking it out until Triton snatched the victory at 29-27, tying the match back up at 2-2 to force set number five.

In set number five, the action was back and forth. The teams swapped the lead and traded scores numerous times as neither could gain the upper hand. No team led more than two points throughout the contest. Late in the set, Midway held the 13-11 lead, seemingly on the cusp of victory. Triton, however, did the unexpected. The Lady Hawks reeled off four consecutive points to steal the victory, 15-13 to win the match, 3-2.

Leaders for Midway were Caitlyn Holland with nine kills and five aces and Alyssa Wrench with seven kills, three aces, and three blocks. Erin Barefoot also had a solid block that netted the Lady Raiders a point.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench credited her opponent in saying that they executed better than her own team did and were able to make the plays when it mattered.

With the loss, Midway drops to 7-2 overall and is 3-1 in the East Central 2A Conference. They were slated to be right back in action on Tuesday when they hosted James Kenan.

Midway's Alyssa Wrench reaches for the tip-back over the Lady Hawks on Monday.

