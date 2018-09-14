Local Sports Roundup

File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Hobbton’s Evan Hope makes controls the ball. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Clinton’s Parker Norris pushes through a crowd on his way to the goal. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Clinton’s Jasmine Ford goes up against Midway’s Alyssa Wrench. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Midway’s Luke Pondo heads the ball back toward his teammate. - -

A good chunk of county sports were wiped out this week when the decision was made to reschedule, or even cancel, all sporting events beginning Wednesday and lasting until further notice as a result of Hurricane Florence. Still, however, area teams were in action on Monday and Tuesday, trying to get in as much as they can before the storm arrives.

Midway Soccer

The Raiders entered conference play against Spring Creek on Monday evening with their only blemishes entering the contest being a pair of tied games against Triton. The Gators, though, were the team that would hand the Raiders their first loss of the season. After leading Spring Creek 3-2 at halftime, the Raiders were shut out in the second half as the Gators scored a goal to force overtime and then scored the lone goal in the overtime period to get a 4-3 victory.

Luke Pondo, Gianfranco Lopez, and Jackson Warren were the goals scorers for Midway.

With the loss, Midway is now 5-1-2 overall and 0-1 in the East Central Conference. Their next game, originally scheduled against Clinton on Monday, will be determined at a later date.

Clinton Soccer

The Dark Horses men’s soccer team suffered their first loss of the season on Monday. After winning their first nine games, including seven shut-outs, Clinton kicked off conference playing with a 3-2 loss at James Kenan. Ashton Tyndall and Parker Norris picked up the Dark Horses two goals with Peter Darden and Sam Holloman being credited one assist each. With the loss, Clinton is now 9-1 overall and 0-1 in the East Central Conference. Their next game, originally to played against Midway on Monday, will be determined at a later date.

Clinton Volleyball

After suffering back to back losses last week, Clinton’s Lady Dark Horses got back into the win column on Monday when they posted a 3-0 victory over East Bladen. Clinton won in straight sets, but the first two were particularly tight, with scores of 25-21 and 26-24. The third set, though, was controlled easily by the Lady Dark Horses at 25-11. Jasmine Ford and Addie Sessoms led the Dark Horses in kills with five apiece while Ford also had three blocks. With the win, Clinton improves to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the East Central Conference. They had a game against Spring Creek on Tuesday that was postponed for a later date. Their next game, originally scheduled for Monday against Southern Wayne, will be determined at a later date.

Hobbton Soccer

The Wildcats stopped put aside their recent struggles on Monday when they picked up a nice 3-0 win at Rosewood out on the soccer field. Hobbton entered the game with a tie and four losses across five straight games before they could finally pick up the shutout win against the Eagles. With the win, Hobbton is now 4-5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They were scheduled to host Union on Wednesday but the county wide sports cancellations interupted that game. Their next game will be determined at a later date.

Harrells

The HCA men’s soccer and girl’s volleynall squads are still winless on the season after suffering losses on Monday to Wilmington Christian Academy. The soccer team lost by the score of 3-1 while volleyball lost 3-0. Their next games will be decided after the passage of Hurricane Florence.

Stay tuned to the Sampson Independent for all details related to local impacts from Hurricane Florence as well as all information as to when local and county sports will resume.

From everyone at the Sampson Independent, stay safe everyone!

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

