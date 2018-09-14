Lady Leopards rip Lady Wildcats

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett goes up against Lakewood’s Madison Fisher. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Jada Parker poised to receive the tip by Lakewood’s hitter. -

The Lakewood Lady Leopards volleyball team was riding a six-game winning streak entering it’s matchup with county foe Hobbton on Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats aren’t having to shabby of a season themselves as they entered the contest at a respectable 4-3. Hobbton, though, ran straight into a buzzsaw when the Lady Leopards whalloped the Lady Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

Lakewood went straight to work in the first set, winning 25-10, and stake their territory. With Hobbton struggling going into the second set, the Lady Leopards took an early 9-6 lead.

That Lakewood advantage continued unabated as Hobbton continued to struggle and trailed late. Down 20-12, Hobbton head coach Russell Jones asked for a time out. Coming out of the timeout, the Lady Leopards shut the Lady Wildcats down, holding them scoreless and winning the set 25-12.

At a breakneck pace, the third set was all Lakewood. Getting out in front early, the Lady Leopards quickly ran their lead to 8-2. At that point, the Lady Wildcats pressed the pause button when they signaled for a timeout, attempting to regroup for a late set surge. A surge wasn’t meant to be for Hobbton as they could only score one more time, making it 12-3.

A 13-0 run by the Lady Leopards led to the end of the third and what would be the final set, as the win sealed the deal for Lakewood as they earned the straight sets victory.

After the game, Lakewood head coach Sheila Davidson complimented her teams effort.

“We showed great control of not giving away a cluster of points at the same time and it was fun watching them do what they love and they do it great,” Davidson said.

With the win, Lakewood improved to 10-2 on the season and are 4-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference as they now boast a 7-game winning streak.

For Hobbton, the Lady Wildcats drop to .500 on the season, sitting at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Conference.

While Lakewood was originally scheduled to travel to Rosewood High School on Thursday, the impending effects of Hurricane Florence have put all county sports on hold. No football, soccer or volleyball will be played until further notice as Florence bears down upon the area. Same goes for Hobbton, who is scheduled to take on Neuse Charter on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Question marks on the scheduling of that game also linger as the effects of the storm are still to be seen.

Stay tuned to the Sampson Independent for updates on county related storm updates.

County sports cancelled for remainder of week

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

