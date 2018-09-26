County sports still on hold

With Sampson County still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Florence, local sports are still on standby while the county school systems return to classes and try to get settled back in. Wednesday marks the first day of classes for students as they return exactly two weeks after an early dismissal ahead of the storm back on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

It is confirmed that there will be no football this Friday night across the county. Originally, Midway and Clinton were going to try to play their game but NCHSAA rules state that if a school misses five or more days than they must have at least three days of practice before taking the field again. With county schools letting back in on Wednesday, the earliest any team other than Clinton can hit the field for action will be Saturday.

It has been confirmed that Clinton will play Midway on Monday, something that was still in discussion on Monday before the final decision was made.

“Varsity football this Friday at Midway is postponed. Sampson County Schools will not be in and able to practice until Wednesday at the earliest. NCHSAA rules require three days of practice for football if students are out more than five days. No game can occur Friday for varsity or the JV team on Thursday. Make-up for varsity will probably be Monday but that is not set; nothing set for JV Football either,” an email from Clinton officials stated.

As for other sports, things are slowly trickling back to a sense of normalcy.

Both Clinton’s soccer and volleyball teams are slated for home games on Thursday with contests against Spring Creek.

Midway’s soccer team is also eyeing being back on the field Thursday when they travel to take on East Duplin. Midway is hosting East Duplin in volleyball Thursday.

Meetings were taking place Tuesday in Lakewood, Hobbton and Union districts about sports schedules.

Harrells Christian Academy will resume volleyball and soccer on Thursday and start back in football on Friday.

Some games set to resume Thursday

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]