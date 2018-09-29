Lady Horses tame Lady Cougars

Clinton’s Britt Thornton sets up a kill attempt for Jasmine Ford. -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses volleyball team was back in action on Thursday night for the first time since Hurricane Florence blew through two weeks ago. Taking on the Goldsboro Lady Cougars, who defeated Clinton before the storm, Thursday nights match was a “bitter-sweet” win for the Lady Horses as head coach Jennifer Edgerton put it after the game. After falling to the Cougars in their first faceoff, 3-2, the Horses got some much wanted revenge in roung two. Possibly the biggest factor between the two games now and then was the return of Taylor Spell, who was out due to a concussion during their first bout. Much like they have all season, the Lady Horses continued to battle some adversity throughout the match, which was eluded to by Edgerton following the game.

“This was a rather bitter-sweet win for us tonight considering we lost to them the first time we played,” Edgerton said. “We also did really well fighting back while being behind which is something we’ve been not so good at.”

“We also didn’t have Taylor when we first played them and it was good to finally have her back tonight, we’ve really needed her,” Edgerton added.

While they may have gotten to taste some sweet vengeance it was anything but an easy win. Aside from the opening set, which Clinton dominated 25-16, the match was a dog fight in every set, each only being decided by a handful of points. It was an all-round night for them as no particular aspect of their game paved the way through.

While they managed to seal two of the next three sets, it was never more than a four point difference that decided contest and the Horses were trailing most the time. Winning back-to-back, Clinton took set two 25-23 but faced resistance in set three where the Lady Cougars came out on top 25-21. Then in the final set, where the Lady Horses finally put Goldsboro away, it was the hardest fought set of the night by either side.

Like they had been doing most the night, Clinton trailed the majority of the set but rallied late to come out on top. After being brought to the deuce point a couple of times the Horses got the two point margin needed, winning it 27-25.

Jasmine Ford led the attack in this contest with eight kills, Spell and Addie Sessoms were right behind her with six and five kills respectfully.

With this win, the Clinton pushes to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in the East Central Conference. They face conference play from here on out with their next opponent being the always though Lady Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill. Thate game is set for Monday.

Clinton’s Britt Thornton sets up a kill attempt for Jasmine Ford. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Britt-Thornton-Jasmine-Ford.jpg Clinton’s Britt Thornton sets up a kill attempt for Jasmine Ford.

Clinton avenges earlier loss in 3-1 win

Michael Hardison Sports Writer

