Dark Horses blank Cougars

Clinton’s men’s soccer team was also back in action at the Clinton Dark Horse Soccer Complex on Thursday evening for the first time since Hurricane Florence. They also hosted the Goldsboro Cougars as they pressed forward in East Central 2A Conference play. The Dark Horses had some dust to shake off after not seeing any action for almost three weeks but it is safe to say that Clinton was in top form and didn’t miss a beat in a solid 2-0 win over Goldsboro.

While that score may seem that it was a tough, low scoring nail biter, that assumption would be wrong. It was a completely one-sided game that was fully in favor of the home team.

The Dark Horses totaled a tremendous amount of shot on goal attempts, totalling 22 for the game. An even more staggering stat to is that 17 of those shots came in the first half which ended with a tied score at 0-0.

Nevertheless, those plethora of missed chances did nothing to hinder Clinton from clenching the win. The Horses overall ball movement was exceptional at all points of the game as the flow and control of the match was fully dictated by Clinton.

All valid points that head coach Brad Spell touched on as well.

“It was good to be be back on the soccer field after almost three weeks of not playing. I knew the kids were anxious and excited to play,” Spell said. “Our last four practices were exceptional. The drive, the commitment; it was all there.”

“We moved the ball extremely well, our first touch was on point, we controlled the mid-field, controlled the game and controlled possession,” he continued.

“Our only Achilles heel tonight was finishing, we’ve got to do a better job at putting the ball in goal. Tough teams finish on teams their suppose to and we’ve got to do that, especially given our numerous chances,” Spell concluded.

Peter Darden and Parker Norris, Norris on a PK, scored the Horses’ two goals. Jared Stephenson had the solo assist as the Horses push their record to 9-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

They are scheduled take to the field again on Monday in one of their three conference games next week, their first opponent being East Duplin.

