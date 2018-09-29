Gridiron Preview: Back in action

Welcome back to football action, Sampson County football fans! I think we all can collectively say good riddance to Hurricane Florence. While our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all those affected and still dealing with the effects of the storm, a sense of normalcy is starting to settle back in across the county as schools are back in session and athletics are starting to get back in gear.

With that said, we have two Monday night ball games taking place within the county, including a big time matchup between the Clinton Dark Horses and the Midway Raiders, as well as the Hobbton Wildcats hosting Smithfield-Selma.

Let’s take a glance at what these matchups have in store.

Hobbton vs Smithfield-Selma

The last time the Wildcats stepped off the football field was back on Sept. 7 when they picked up an impressive 33-6 win against Spring Creek. Sitting at .500 on the season, Hobbton will now face off against one final non-conference opponent before stepping into Carolina 1A Conference play. Their opponent: the Smithfield-Selma Spartans. The Spartans aren’t off to a great start at all as they bring an 0-5 record into the contest. To add to that, none of their games have been particularly close as their closest loss was against Harnett Central back on Sept. 12 when they lost 24-0. For the first time since early in the 2015 season, Hobbton has a legitimate opportunity to improve to better than .500 as a win would give the Wildcats a 3-2 record to kick off conference play. Game time at Wildcat Country is set for 7 p.m.

Midway vs Clinton

The Midway Raiders last contest was also on Sept. 7 when they lost a nail-biter to Lakewood. After the game, the Raiders post-game huddle was quite a sight to see as the passion and emotion showed strong on their faces after the close loss to a bitter rival. Midway has an opportunity to take the results of that game and use it for motivation against a Dark Horse team that has certainly been a thorn in the Raiders’ side since they first merged into the same conference back in 2013. Clinton owns a 5-0 record against Midway in that span and will look to add to that on Monday night. For the Dark Horses, they haven’t seen the football field in over a month, dating back to Aug 31 when they defeated Northside-Jacksonville in their only home game of the season so far. Another tidbit to add to the mix is that both teams enter the game with new coaches. It’ll be interesting to see how the teams react to new coaches as well as respond to being back on the field after an extended break. Game time at Midway is set for 7 p.m.

Be sure to check out Wednesday’s edition for a full rundown of both games as well as coaches’ reactions.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

