Lady Horses topple Bulldogs

Clinton’s volleyball team was in action on Monday night as they hosted the Lady Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill. The Lady Horses made quick work of the Lady Bulldogs on home court in conference volleyball action. While Clinton didn’t play particularly well overall, they still managed to completely overwhelm the Bulldogs in straight sets.

This game held a special meaning for the Lady Dark Horses as they dedicated this match to fellow teammate Logan Smith, who was missing due to an accident in which she was recently involved. After a brief moment to make an announcement that she was out of surgery, doing well and giving a prayer, play commenced.

One aspect of the Lady Horses game that was pretty strong throughout the course of the night was their serving, especially from Britt Thornton and Addie Sessoms. Sessoms finished with six aces on the night.

“We definitely did not play all that well tonight and the girls themselves knew that they didn’t play all that well,” head coach Jennifer Edgerton said. “The loss of Logan because of her accident was really weighing hard on us tonight, but we dedicated this game to her and I’m glad we were able to get the win.”

Despite some sloppy play, the Horses simply had Wallace completely outmatched in every point of the game and controlled the pace the entire time. Even in the sloppiest set, the opening set, the score wasn’t close. They took the match 3-0, doing it rather convincingly and by double digits each time, the finals 25-12, 25-11 and 25-10.

Taylor Spell, Jasmine Ford and Sessoms were the leaders on the offensive front. Spell ended with five kills, Ford had four and Sessoms ended with three.

With the win, the Horses rise to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in the East Central Conference. They were set to face one of their hardest opponents at home on Tuesday when they battled Midway. See the full rundown from that game in tomorrow’s edition.

Clinton downs Wallace-Rose Hill in straight sets

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

