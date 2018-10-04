Princeton tops Lakewood in shootout

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Deris Morales looks to set up some offense in a defensive-minded game against Princeton on Monday. -

The Lakewood Leopards soccer team took to the field on Monday night, still in the hunt for their first victory, as they took on the visiting Princeton Bulldogs. Both teams entered the contest winless and were equally hungry for that elusive first win. That hunger was evident as defense was the name of the game for both teams.

After remaining scoreless in regulation and an overtime session, the game was forced to be settled in penalty kicks. The Bulldogs outkicked the Leopards in the penalty kicks matchup, winning 4-2 in a shootout to notch the victory.

A scoreless first ten minutes would only be the warm up act for both team’s defenses as the score was knotted at zero apiece. Lakewood recorded three shots on goals in that ten-minute span, but the Leopards couldn’t find the back of the net. Clearing the ball back and forth, Lakewood nor Princeton could come close to scoring as the teams headed into the half deadlocked at 0-0.

The second period mirrored the first in many ways. Defense leading the way, the scoreboard remained blank for both teams. With 15 minutes left, it seemed as if one team would have to make a move but opposing defenders would checkmate right back. A clear shot on goal went just to the right of the goal for the Bulldogs as they couldn’t break the 0-0 stalemate. The end of regulation would come with a scoreless tie on the scoreboard to send the contest to the overtime session.

That session also proved to be unproductive as once again neither team could find the back of the net to break the tie.

With the contest now in penalty kicks, the visiting Bulldogs converted four goals to just two for the Leopards to pick up their first victory as Lakewood remains winless.

With the loss, Lakewood drops to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play.

They will continue play on Monday with a home game against the Rebels of North Duplin High School.

