Lady Leopards keep streak alive

Returning home for the first time since Hurricane Florence hit the area, the Lakewood Lady Leopards varsity volleyball team extended their winning streak to 10 on Tuesday, defeating the struggling Union Lady Spartans.

Lakewood, a team that feasts off a fast start, led from the get-go. Leading 11-6, a stubborn 4-5 point lead wouldn’t be relinquished. The Leopards advantage ballooned to 17-7 as Lakewood went on a 6-1 run to take firm control of the opening set. A 25-12 first set win for the home team brought the first set to a close.

Union and Lakewood followed the same script as the first set, with the Lady Leopards stretching an 11-6 lead to 16-9. With nothing going for Union, Lady Spartans head coach Blake Travers called signaled for a timeout to stop the bleeding.

Time wouldn’t do the trick for Union as Lakewood went on to win the second set in a 25-12 drubbing.

With set number three being win or go home for the Lady Spartans, Lakewood put the pedal to the metal. Drawing separation early, the Lady Leopards jumped out to an 11-5 lead. The lead swelled as the match went on. Union would “trim” the lead to 21-8, but the outcome was put rest with a third set Lady Leopards win at 25-9. Lakewood’s straight sets victory marked its tenth straight game only needing three sets to determine a winner.

“Our serve receive and kill percentages were very high tonight,” remarked Lakewood head coach Sheila Davidson. “My team had great energy and quick attacks in the middle. This team is coming right along.”

Tuesday’s victory lifted Lakewood to a 13-2 record for the year and 7-0 Carolina 1A Conference record. For Union, the Lady Spartans fall to 1-10 overall on the season and 0-8 in the conference.

Lakewood varsity volleyball was to return to action on Wednesday against the visiting Lady Bulldogs of Princeton High School. The match will have big implications going forward as both teams sit atop the conference with undefeated records.

For Union, they will host their next conference game on Thursday when Neuse Charter pays a visit to southern Sampson.

Lakewood wins 10th straight, undefeated in conference

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

