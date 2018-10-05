Clinton wins, moves to 11-1

Clinton’s Peter Darden rises high to win the ball with a header. - Clinton’s Manuel Murrillo takes possession of the ball on a slide. -

The Dark Horses were in full stride Wednesday night at home against James Kenan, winning 2-0, avenging their only defeat on the season.

The true story of how a 3-2 loss from Sept. 10 turned into an 2-0 win in Wednesday’s rematch against the same team was seen within the first 20 seconds of this game. The Horses made it clear from the start that they were gunning for their top spot in the conference back. Taking only 16 seconds into play the home team was on the scoreboard thanks to a Reid Taylor goal and Peter Darden assist. It was smooth sailing from then on as that early game confidence booster kept them ahead all night.

Their defense and ball movement wasn’t overshadowed by that opening goal.

While they went ahead early the Tigers moved the ball well and completely controlled the midfield. However, it was a different story after the break and the Horses played all around better soccer, which netted them the second goal — this one from Jared Stephenson assisted by Darden — and a comfortable lead until the end.

“This was a great win over a very good James Kenan team,” CHS coach Brad Spell said. “I’ll tell you one thing: we got about as good a start as you can get tonight with us scoring in the first 15-16 seconds. I think that gave us the juice we needed to win.”

“They really outplayed us a little in the first half with their ball movement and control of the midfield and we played a little to defensive minded. Though we were still rushing a little bit, I thought we came out much better in the second half, got control of the game and played the better soccer,” he added.

The Horses finished the night with 10 shots on goal and six corners.

With the win, Clinton moved to 11-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They were to take the field again Thursday at Midway.

Clinton’s Peter Darden rises high to win the ball with a header. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0021.jpg Clinton’s Peter Darden rises high to win the ball with a header. Clinton’s Manuel Murrillo takes possession of the ball on a slide. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_9902.jpg Clinton’s Manuel Murrillo takes possession of the ball on a slide.