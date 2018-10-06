Lady Wildcats continue to struggle

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett returns a volley. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s AnnaBeth Averett and Hobbton’s Arianna Corbett battle at the net. Corbett was credited with a kill on this play. -

The Hobbton Wildcats volleyball team participated in three matches this week as they picked back up in Carolina 1A Conference action. The Lady Wildcats had their share of struggles the duration of the week as they dropped three straight, which pushed their losing streak to seven.

Hobbton vs North Duplin

To kick the week off, Hobbton traveled to North Duplin on Tuesday to tangle with the Lady Rebels in conference action. After a tough battle, the Lady Wildcats dropped the match 3-1. North Duplin took the first set in convincing fashion with a 25-15 set to get things started. The second set, though, went in favor of Hobbton. A down-the-wire game concluded with the Lady Wildcats evening the match up with a 25-23 win.

“In the second game we played well,” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “We executed attacks on Sarah Suggs’ serve rotation. The game was 6-5 North Duplin when Suggs’ serve rotation put us up 10-6. On her second serve, North Duplin had 15-10 lead and we wound up 24-15.”

Though North Duplin took the next two sets to win the game, those victories wouldn’t come easy. Hobbton pushed the Lady Rebels to the brink in the third set as the final score in that frame was once again 25-23, this time though, in favor of North Duplin as they took the lead at 2-1. In the final set, the Lady Rebels came out with the 25-18 win to claim the contest.

Hobbton vs Rosewood

The Lady Wildcats then hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Wednesday. It was another tough day as Hobbton lost this one in straight sets with all three sets yielding a 25-16 loss as the Lady Wildcats just couldn’t get anything going.

Lakewood at Hobbton

In the finale of the week, the Lakewood Lady Leopards invaded the Lady Wildcats’ den on Thursday and came away with a straight sets win over Hobbton. The scores were 25-14, 25-10 and 25-16.

“Overall it was a great effort and stats put up by the entire team,” commented Lakewood coach Shelia Davidson. “Everybody got action in different positions tonight and executed. They just had a good time. It was great to see the girls out there as a whole team and everybody played as a team. Everybody got minutes tonight which is good.”

“This whole season we haven’t been able to handle serves,” said Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “At some point the had a server come in and get 4 or 5 points at a time and that’s the difference in the first and third games, especially. I think they got 6 or 7 to finish the first game and started the second game with 6 or 7 to start with on the serve alone. We just don’t handle the serve very good and that’s something we have worked on all year.”

Lakewood’s stats leaders were Lauren Jackson with 25 assists, two kills,and three aces. Anna Beth Averette had 18 kills and six aces while Selena Smith had eight aces and two kills.

With the loss, Hobbton drops to 4-9 overall and 1-8 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They will travel to take on Union on Monday.

For Lakewood, they are now 14-3 overall and 8-1 in Conference play. They will host Rosewood on Monday.

Hobbton losing streak reaches seven straight

David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

