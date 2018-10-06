Hobbton Cross Country among top finishers

Last weekend, the Hobbton Boys and Girls Cross Country teams competed at the Smithfield-Selma Invitational at Smithfield-Selma High School. The two teams competed against non-conference schools and schools throughout all of the state of North Carolina, including schools from all divisions of 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, private schools, and home schools.
On the boys side, Xavier McLamb received a medal and finished 12th overall, which placed him among the top finishers at the meet, while David Corbett, Rafael Polanco, and Dalton Cantrell all ran their fastest times of the season. Over on the girls side, Denisse Sada-Romero, Maya Ramirez, and Anna Miller also all ran their fastest times of the season as well.
On Tuesday, both teams then competed at Princeton. Xavier McLamb finished in second place with a time of 18:50 and David Corbett finished fourth with a time of 20:24.
Hobbton, as well as the rest of the conference, will all next compete at Lakewood on Tuesday.
