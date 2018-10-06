Hobbton tops Rosewood

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Uriel Curz battles for the ball in the corner against an Eagle defender. -

Playing at home for the first time since before Hurricane Florence, the Hobbton Wildcats soccer team came out on top of a tough defensive battle against the Rosewood Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.

With the the score tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, the match transitioned to an overtime session to help decide the winner.

Hobbton actually trailed 1-0 at the half, but managed to strike twice in the second half. Still, though, Rosewood tallied a goal as well to force the 2-2 tie at the end of regulation.

In the two five-minute overtime periods, however, the score remained deadlocked. With both continuing to battle hard, it would require penalty kicks to determine the winner of the match. In the penalty kicks contest, the Wildcats outmatched the visiting Eagles 3-0 to win the game.

“In the first half, I thought Rosewood came to play a little more than we did,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “It was tight in the first half and could have gone either way. They were a little more aggressive in situations than we were. ”

“In the second half we came with a little more urgency and started playing the way we play and moving the ball better. We got a good throw in and the wings were able to get the ball in the zone and the guy went down. They gave him a penalty kick which tied the score. In overtime, I thought we were the aggressors. We possessed the ball better and we were attacking but just couldn’t get anything going. We then went to penalty kicks where we scored three times Kevin Chavira came up with some big saves,” Jacobs concluded.

For Hobbton, Uriel Cruz scored on an assist by Francisco Rosas. In the penalty kicks sessions, goals were scored by Jared Sanchez, Alberto Caamano and Rosas.

With the win, the Wildcats are now 6-5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They are set to be back in action when they travel Monday to take on Union.

Hobbton’s Uriel Curz battles for the ball in the corner against an Eagle defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_HHS-Uriel-Cruz.jpg Hobbton’s Uriel Curz battles for the ball in the corner against an Eagle defender. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Wildcats best Eagles in penalty kicks

David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]