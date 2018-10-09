Crusaders crush Warriors, 52-0

File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Tyshon Newkirk heads for the sideline looking to turn up field. Newkirk had 49 rushing yards and two touchdowns during Friday night’s win against Fayetteville Christian. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Aaron Smith runs toward the end zone. Smith completed three passes for 72 yards during Friday night’s win against Fayetteville Christian. -

The Harrells Crusaders stretched its current win streak to two games on Friday night. The Crusaders traveled over to Fayetteville Christian in Big East Conference action and came away with a 52-0 shellacking of the undefeated Warriors.

Harrells established control in the first quarter, picking up two offensive scores and a safety en route to a 15-0 lead.

Jack Laslo scored on a 5-yard scamper to make it 6-0 followed by Will DeAndrade’s successful PAT to make it 7-0.

Later, the Crusaders defense came up with big defensive effort as they forced a Fayetteville Christian safety to make it 9-0.

Tyshon Newkirk added another score before the end of the quarter when he ran it in from seven yards out. This time, DeAndrade’s kick was no good and the Crusaders led 15-0.

With action now int the second quarter, Harrells stretched its lead again when Mar’Chris Jackson ran it in from the 2-yard line. DeAndrade converted the PAT to make the advantage 22-0.

The Crusaders tallied two more scores in the second quarter on touchdown runs by Aaron Smith from two yards away and Newkirk on a big 35-yard run. The first PAT was blocked and the second was converted to make it 35-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the game quickly reached the running-clock mercy rule threshold when Shahmeek Darby scored from 17-yards out. After the PAT by DeAndrade, it was 42-0 to keep the clock moving.

In the fourth quarter, Harrells cashed in on a field goal attempt by DeAndrade to make it 45-0 followed by a Jackson pick-six to make it 52-0.

Leading Harrells offensively was quarterback Aaron Smith who completed three passes on five attempts for 72 yards.

In the rushing department, Laslo had 60 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Newkirk had 49 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and Jackson had 17 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

With the win, Harrells is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Crusaders will be back in action on Friday night when they host the undefeated North Wake Saints.

Undefeated North Wake next test for Harrells

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

