Lady Wildcats shut out Spartans

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats invaded the Union Spartans’ home Monday afternoon and spoiled the Spartans’ senior night, taking the volleyball match in straight sets — 25-21, 25-15 and 25-16.

“We made the plays when we needed to,” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “We got ahead. It’s much easier to play when you are ahead and we started making more plays. I’m proud of the girls. They have played hard all year and we’re now making plays.”

In the first game, Hobbton had seven aces, led by Kameron Lee with four. Lee and Arianna Corbett had two kills each. In the second game, Sarah Suggs had two of three aces. They also had six kills with Corbett getting four. In the final game, the Lady Wildcats had six aces with Suggs getting credit for two of them. Corbett got two of four kills, while Lee had a bevy of digs.

The Wildcats will play at Neuse Charter Wednesday and finish the regular season with Senior Night Thursday.

Sabrina Newkirk hits a return. Jada Parker gets a good return shot.