Hobbton blanks Union, 3-0

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team got a 3-0 win over Union Monday afternoon, scoring all three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

For the Wildcats, Keelssyn Martinez scored two of the goals and Lucas Ramos got the third. For Union, this is their first team in two years. The program was on hiatus last year and went winless the year before that.

Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs was gracious after the win, saying it was positive to see a Spartan soccer team again.

“I think it’s good that Union has a team again. It was good to see them play. I hope they keep progressing,” said Jacobs. “The first 15 minutes we couldn’t connect enough passes and move the ball like we wanted to. After we settled down and got into the game, I thought we controlled the game and did what we were supposed to do. I thought Union’s goalkeeper’s defense was really good.”

Despite the shutout loss, Union coach David Ameen was optimistic about the strides his team has already taken.

“We have won two games this year,” commented Ameen. “That’s two more than we have won in the past two years.”

Union actually won its first two games after the yearlong break. The Spartans were not able to play a non-conference schedule, so they have had just four games this year.

“I was happy with my team’s effort in not giving up. Even though we went down early, they still kept trying new things and trying to make stuff work,” Ameen said of the match against Hobbton. “Obviously we were lacking in the beginning, but I thought we started doing a much better job of moving the ball around in the second half and I think that helped a lot preventing any further scoring.”

Ameen said his team will still have to “fine-tune” a bit, and doing what Ameen called “the little things” it takes to win.

”I think, compared to where we were in the summer when we brought the program back after a year off, I’m happy with the direction we are going. I’m excited to see what will happen as the season continues as we get toward the end of the season,” Ameen remarked. “We have eight more games and we are taking it one game at a time. Our goal from the very beginning of the season was not to bit a bigger chunk than we could handle. We wanted to work on the areas that we could handle first. We have a lot of things that work. Our communication has gotten better. Our passing and field awareness has gotten better. Now it’s down to fine tuning things-50/50 balls, passing, honing in on the little things. I think our direction will let us see some positive stuff.”

He added, “Hobbton is a well coached team with a lot of talent. They play a tough game.”

With the win, Hobbton is 8-5-1 and an unblemished 5-0 in conference. They will play at home Wednesday against Princeton. Union, which did not play a non-conference schedule, is 2-2 on the season and is in action again on Wednesday at Rosewood.

Behind flurry to close half, Wildcats stay unbeaten in conference