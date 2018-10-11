Hobbton honors storied athletes

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, are: Nyla Pope, sister of Josh Polk; Jennifer Pope, mother of Josh Polk; Josh Polk; Jennifer Daughtry, Hobbton principal; Lakelyn Bass; Ocean-Riley Bass, sister of Lakelyn Bass; and Jennifer Bass, mother of Lakelyn Bass. -

The Hobbton High School family honored two of its athletes this past Friday night with a halftime presentation of state championship rings for their efforts in track and field. Josh Polk and Lakelyn Bass were presented with the rings by Hobbton principal Jennifer Daughtry.

The 2017-2018 season was historic as Polk earned two individual state championships.

“In his four-year career, Josh has helped the Hobbton Track and Field teams win six Carolina 1A Conference Championships, two Sampson County Championships, a 1A Mideast Regional Championship, and five individual state championships,” Charles Robertson, current track coach, said in a prepared statement. “Josh’s dedication to the sport has allowed him to become the most decorated track and field athlete to ever walk the halls of Hobbton High School.

“His commitment, leadership, and achievements,” said the coach, earned Polk a full scholarship to North Carolina Central University, where he currently is a member of the Eagles’ track and field teams.

Polk received two rings for winning championships in two events in last year’s uutdoor track championships, winning the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. He was also selected as the 1A Division MVP for the event and was given the MVP plaque at that event at NC A&T last May.

The 2017-2018 season was also historic for Bass. So far, she has garnered mind-blowing numbers in her track and field career. She is a 23-time individual Carolina 1A Conference Champion in events ranging from the long jump, triple jump, high jump, 300-meter hurdles, 4x200m relay, 4x400m relay and the pole vault.

She has helped guide the women’s track and field team to five Carolina 1A Conference Team Championships since 2016. Her teams have never lost to a county opponent as she has also helped guide teams to three Sampson County Outdoor Team Championships. She is a nine-time 1A Mideast Regional Champion and 22-time individual state qualifier.

Most recently, perhaps her biggest accolade to date, Bass is the 2018 NCHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Champion in the pole vault. Her winning clearance of 11 feet tied the 1A State Championship record.

Pictured, from left, are: Nyla Pope, sister of Josh Polk; Jennifer Pope, mother of Josh Polk; Josh Polk; Jennifer Daughtry, Hobbton principal; Lakelyn Bass; Ocean-Riley Bass, sister of Lakelyn Bass; and Jennifer Bass, mother of Lakelyn Bass.

