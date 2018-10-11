Bulldogs pull away from Raiders

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Arturo Mejia-Ruiz battles for possession of the ball as he works his way upfield on Monday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Hasley Palacios launches the ball back upfield in the second half of Monday’s game. -

The Midway and Wallace-Rose Hill soccer teams squared off on the soccer field on Monday night, each fighting for position within the East Central 2A Conference. It was a promising start to the game for the Raiders but things quickly soured as the Bulldogs rallied past Midway and stormed away for the 5-1 win.

Midway’s lone goal came with 23:36 left in the first half as Garrett Butler headed a shot into the back of the net off a corner kick by Gianfranco Lopez.

Leading 1-0, Midway seemed to have a little momentum going for them – but Wallace-Rose Hill quickly answered.

With 15:18 on the clock, the Bulldogs tallied a goal to make it 1-1.

Then, even quicker, they took the lead at the 12:48 mark when Josue Palacios found the back of the net before the Raiders defenders could close in on him.

That lead held through the remainder of the half, standing at 2-1 at halftime.

During the halftime break, Midway coach James O’Brien told his team that they didn’t have a bad half but stressed to them that they needed better passing and to complete their runs. He also added that they had to learn to trust each other.

The Raiders came out fighting in the second half, just missing on another corner kick while also having a number of scoring opportunities thwarted by a joint effort by the Bulldogs goalkeeper and defense.

This new fight lasted several minutes before, similarly to the Clinton game last week, injuries and fatigue began to set in for the Raiders.

In a quick 13 minute spurt, Wallace-Rose Hill tacked on three more goals to shut the door on any comeback attempts by Midway.

With 27:14 left, the Bulldogs stretched their lead out to 3-1.

They struck again just a few minutes later, making it 4-1 with 21:49 remaining. The Bulldogs tallied their final goal with 14:15 left in the game as they stretched their lead to the final margin of 5-1.

After the game, O’Brien stated that his team played well, particularly in the first half, but echoed that his team just broke down late in the game.

“First half, we looked decent, but after halftime we had some injuries and we lost our form,” he noted.

With the loss, Midway falls to 7-3-2 overall and 2-3 in conference play. They still have the meat of their conference schedule coming up, including a rematch against Clinton on Wednesday before returning home on Monday with a date with East Duplin.

Midway scores first, but Wallace-Rose Hill takes 5-1 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

