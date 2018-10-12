Hobbton blanks Princeton, 2-0

The Princeton Bulldogs soccer team invaded the Hobbton Wildcats Wednesday evening in Carolina 1A Conference soccer action. After the two teams battled out a hard fought game, it was the Wildcats who scratched out a gritty 2-0 win, with Jared Sanchez scoring both the Wildcat goals.
“The game was supposed to start at 5 o’clock but didn’t start until 6 o’clock,” noted Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I think that sort of messed with our heads a little as we were out there pretty early getting ready for a 5 o’clock game. I thought that made us a little sluggish at the beginning of the game.”
Jacobs said he thought his team had the possession advantage by an 80-20 split.
“We moved the ball well at times,” the coach stated. “I just think that with the chances we got, the game should have been opened up a whole lot more; however, we didn’t capitalize on the chances we created. We just have to be a little more clinical when we get in front of the goal,” he noted.
With the win, Hobbton is now 10-5-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. The Wildcats are slated to travel to North Duplin on Monday and then return home to host Lakewood on Wednesday.
