Bulldogs pummel Raiders

It was a miserable night on the football field for Midway on Wednesday night when they travelled to Wallace-Rose Hill to take on the defending State Champion Bulldogs. Playing on Wednesday out ahead of Hurricane Michael, it was a gloomy night as steady showers plagued the game. That wasn’t the only issue the Raiders faced as the explosive Bulldogs offense also plagued Midway, dominating all facets of the game in winning 68-0.

Wallace-Rose Hill received the ball first on their own 34-yard line and appeared to be held to a three and out as the Bulldogs faced fourth down on their own side of the 50. Rather than routinely punt the ball away, though, they gambled on fourth down, seeking to keep the drive alive. The attempt was successful and a few plays later Kanye Roberts shook off a hit from Armani Jenkins and was off to the races on the 29-yard score. With a successful two-point try also under their belts, the Bulldogs led 8-0 with 7:10 on the clock.

On their first series, and as they would much of the night, the Raiders offense struggled. They went just three and out and were forced to punt the ball away. The punt was a good one as WRH began their next drive back on their own 22-yard line.

Even with a lot of field in front them, the Bulldogs were resilient. Quarterback Michael Basden capped the drive off with run 56-yard touchdown run to extend the WRH lead. This time the 2-point try failed, but the lead was now 14-0.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Midway when the Bulldogs kicked an onside kick that ricocheted off the chest of a member on the front line of the Raiders kickoff team. The ball rolled back and was corralled by the Bulldogs who turned the opportunity into another score.

With 2:54 left on the clock still in quarter number one, Basden connected with Cameren Dalrymple on a 13-yard touchdown pass for the score. After the two-point conversion, WRH led 22-0.

That lead carried over to the second quarter where the fiery Bulldogs continued to pour it on.

With 7:35 on the scoreboard in the second quarter, the Bulldogs found pay dirt again when Roberts capped off a two-play Drive with a 35-yard touchdown run. The two-point try was good as the lead now hit 30-0.

Wallace-Rose Hill was far from finished in the first half as they managed to convert two more scores to reach the running-clock mercy rule before the game could even reach half time.

Kameron Donaldson helped make it 38-0 on a 49-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left in the half. Then, Dalrymple scored from three yards out to make it 46-0 with just over a minute left in the half.

Although Midway found a smattering of success on offense in the first half of play, the Raiders just couldn’t get anything going for them as it was clear they were outmatched.

The halftime score stood at 46-0, which led to a continuous clock for all the second half.

Even still, the Bulldogs were still able to pickup three more touchdowns before the end of the game.

Dalrymple scored on a 33-yard run with 10:40 left in the third to make it 54-0. Then, Tywan Carroll scored with 4:06 left in the third to make it 62-0.

WHRs final tally came with 10:22 left in the game when Byrd scored on a 66-yard run. The PAT failed as the final score of 68-0 had been reached.

With the loss, Midway falls to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the East Central Conference.

The road doesn’t get any easier for them next when when they travel to take on East Duplin.

Carson Calcutt picks up a block from Deantae Byrd to unleash a pass during Wednesday night's loss. Deantae Byrd gets tripped up from behind by a WRH defender during Wednesday night's loss. Javon Covington and Zack Fann collapse on the WRH ball carrier during Wednesday night's loss.

Midway skid hits four in shellacking at Wallace-Rose Hill

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

